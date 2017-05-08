SC House Speaker: Panel must offer ho...

SC House Speaker: Panel must offer hope to those affected by opioid abuse

House Speaker Jay Lucas charged a legislative panel studying the growing epidemic of opioid abuse with returning "hope to those who need it in this state." During the inaugural meeting of the House Opioid Abuse Prevention Study Committee, Lucas, R-Darlington, addressed the panel, telling legislators is their "job to figure out how to best protect South Carolinians from this disease."

