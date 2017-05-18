SC Gas Tax Hike Could Face Court Challenge

South Carolina's newly minted gasoline tax increase - which is scheduled to begin draining money from Palmetto State motorists beginning on July 1 - could face a court challenge before it takes effect. Good government gadfly Ned Sloan of Greenville, S.C. - who already has a case pending in connection with last year's constitutionally dubious $400 million borrowing bill for roads - is communicating with gas tax opponents in the hopes of ginning up another lawsuit.

