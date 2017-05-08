Retail North Charleston agrees to $500,000 incentive for Piggly Wiggly May 01, 2017
North Charleston City Council voted unanimously on Thursday to give $100,000 per year for five years to a grocer that opens a store at the former Shipwatch Square shopping center site at the corner of McMillan and Rivers avenues . The resolution says the incentive will be paid to Lynn Willard, Lowcountry Grocers LLC, which is doing business as Piggly Wiggly .
