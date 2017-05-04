Police seek burglary suspects that targeted Greenville shoe store multiple times
According to police, the suspects targeted the GB Shoes store location at 1290 South Pleasantburg Drive on three occasions. They said the suspects gained entry to the building by shattering a glass window near the front door.
