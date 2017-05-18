Named to Presidenta s, Deana s lists -
Timothy Wiggins, a Junior Business Administration major from Pauline, was among approximately 500 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2017 President's List. Caleb Wiggins, a Senior Engineering major of Pauline, was among approximately 860 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2017 Dean's List.
