Named to Presidenta s, Deana s lists

Timothy Wiggins, a Junior Business Administration major from Pauline, was among approximately 500 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2017 President's List. Caleb Wiggins, a Senior Engineering major of Pauline, was among approximately 860 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2017 Dean's List.

