Meet My Mom Instagram Contest

Want tickets with Meet and Greet passes to see Keith Sweat at Greenville Music Festival on May 13th? We'll draw THREE winners on Thursday 5/11 from all entries and they will get a pair of tickets to the show, PLUS a pair of meet and greet passes to MEET KEITH SWEAT! To enter, you must be 18 years old or more, and be a legal U.S. resident residing in South Carolina, North Carolina or Georgia. To claim prize, you must be able to pick it up on or before 5/12/17 at our station offices during regular business hours , and show a government-issued ID with your legal name and provide a social security number .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJMZ-FM Greenville.