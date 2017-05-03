Meet My Mom Instagram Contest

Meet My Mom Instagram Contest

Want tickets with Meet and Greet passes to see Keith Sweat at Greenville Music Festival on May 13th? We'll draw THREE winners on Thursday 5/11 from all entries and they will get a pair of tickets to the show, PLUS a pair of meet and greet passes to MEET KEITH SWEAT! To enter, you must be 18 years old or more, and be a legal U.S. resident residing in South Carolina, North Carolina or Georgia. To claim prize, you must be able to pick it up on or before 5/12/17 at our station offices during regular business hours , and show a government-issued ID with your legal name and provide a social security number .

Greenville, SC

