Man lures Canadian woman to S.C., holds her hostage, forces sex, sheriff says
Deputies say a woman from Canada was lured to Pickens County, South Carolina, where she was held hostage for several days and forced to commit sex acts. Clark said Fred Russell Urey Sr. of Six Mile, South Carolina, claimed he was a professional photographer looking to hire a model.
