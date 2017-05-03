Insurance man arrested for assaulting homeowner

On April 24, 2017 deputies with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in Hunters Creek where a homeowner told them that he had been assaulted by an unknown man taking pictures of their home. James Brian Shultz, 70 of 212 Laurel Valley Way, Greenville SC was arrested and charged with 3rd degree assault and battery.

