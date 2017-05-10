How the weather will impact your weekend plans
'Tis the season for outdoor activities and festivals to be in full swing around the region, and as usual, weather could impact some of those! Friday marks the beginning of Artisphere in downtown Greenville, and it runs through Sunday. Unfortunately, inaugural activities Friday afternoon and evening could be disrupted by rain and storms.
