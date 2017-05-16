History Comes to Life at Greenville Downtown Airport

In the late 1950's Elvis Presley was so popular in Greenville, S.C., that there were TEN Elvis fan clubs at the East North Street Elementary School. And plight the of S.C. public roads was televised on CBS Analyst Walter Cronkite 's show "The Road Ahead" which was brought to us in the public interest by the S.C. Association for Better Roads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.