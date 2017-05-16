History Comes to Life at Greenville D...

History Comes to Life at Greenville Downtown Airport

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

In the late 1950's Elvis Presley was so popular in Greenville, S.C., that there were TEN Elvis fan clubs at the East North Street Elementary School. And plight the of S.C. public roads was televised on CBS Analyst Walter Cronkite 's show "The Road Ahead" which was brought to us in the public interest by the S.C. Association for Better Roads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) Mon Jenny 7
scarfo construction (May '10) Mon Surfin USA 18
Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08) May 11 Policeliars 125
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... May 7 New to Greenville 2
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Apr 23 Perplexed 3
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Mar '17 Anonymous 22
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Mar '17 Mikayla 61
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,809 • Total comments across all topics: 281,067,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC