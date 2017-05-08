Greenwood County Arrest Report for Ma...

Greenwood County Arrest Report for May 8, 2017

Ballard, Tammy Darlene, 9/22/90 of 105 Hammett St, Honea Path SC was arrested by GCSO for: grand larceny Burgos-Soto, Antonio, 12/28/79 of 407 Greene Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: domestic violence 2nd degree Carter, Latavious Keon, 4/7/88 of 207 New Market Street, Apt 54B, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: disorderly conduct Casillas, Violet Marie, 8/23/57 of 100 Sherard Ave, Ninety Six SC was arrested by GCSO for: general sessions bench warrant Crawford, Anthony, 7/23/89 of 1411 Sanka Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: DUS, possession of controlled substance Cureton, Travers Jamaal, 8/5/82 of 25 Springside Ave, Greenville SC was arrested by SCHP for: DUI, DUS habitual, failure to stop for blue light, false info to officers, simple possession of marijuana, violation of window tint, Dornberg, James David, 1/20/67 of 342 Highway 25 N. Hwy, ... (more)

