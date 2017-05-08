Greenwood County Arrest Report for May 8, 2017
Ballard, Tammy Darlene, 9/22/90 of 105 Hammett St, Honea Path SC was arrested by GCSO for: grand larceny Burgos-Soto, Antonio, 12/28/79 of 407 Greene Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: domestic violence 2nd degree Carter, Latavious Keon, 4/7/88 of 207 New Market Street, Apt 54B, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: disorderly conduct Casillas, Violet Marie, 8/23/57 of 100 Sherard Ave, Ninety Six SC was arrested by GCSO for: general sessions bench warrant Crawford, Anthony, 7/23/89 of 1411 Sanka Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: DUS, possession of controlled substance Cureton, Travers Jamaal, 8/5/82 of 25 Springside Ave, Greenville SC was arrested by SCHP for: DUI, DUS habitual, failure to stop for blue light, false info to officers, simple possession of marijuana, violation of window tint, Dornberg, James David, 1/20/67 of 342 Highway 25 N. Hwy, ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|22 hr
|New to Greenville
|2
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Apr 23
|Perplexed
|3
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|Mikayla
|61
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Cynthia Crosby
|5
|Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|Singlemom08
|3
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Mar '17
|JUST SURFING
|17
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC