Greenwood County Arrest Report for May 3, 2017
Aviles-Ochoa, Celia, 10/21/76 of 513 Marion Ave, Gwd SC was arrested by WS Police for: no sc drivers license Cantrell, Billy Eugene Jr, 1/19/75 of 1226 Pentral St, Waterloo SC was arrested by GCSO for: distribution/possession with intent to distribute meth Etheridge, Deundra Shekila, 8/8/91 of 306 Montague Ave, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City police for: violation child restraint Harvey, Teresa Annette, 1/25/64 of 115 Blake Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: assault and battery 1st degree, resisting arrest Lewis, Timmy, 1/8/75 of 813 Neel Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: trespass after notice Logan, Chauncey Lydell, 8/30/86 of 134 Leslie Drive, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: possession of ecstasy Shultz, James Brian, 4/19/47 of 212 Laurel Valley, Greenville SC was arrested by GCSO for: 3rd degree assault and battery Waler, Timothy Marquette, 1/14/90 ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|10 hr
|Connor97
|1
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Apr 23
|Perplexed
|3
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|Mikayla
|61
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Cynthia Crosby
|5
|Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|Singlemom08
|3
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Mar '17
|JUST SURFING
|17
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC