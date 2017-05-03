Greenwood County Arrest Report for Ma...

Greenwood County Arrest Report for May 3, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GwdToday.com

Aviles-Ochoa, Celia, 10/21/76 of 513 Marion Ave, Gwd SC was arrested by WS Police for: no sc drivers license Cantrell, Billy Eugene Jr, 1/19/75 of 1226 Pentral St, Waterloo SC was arrested by GCSO for: distribution/possession with intent to distribute meth Etheridge, Deundra Shekila, 8/8/91 of 306 Montague Ave, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City police for: violation child restraint Harvey, Teresa Annette, 1/25/64 of 115 Blake Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: assault and battery 1st degree, resisting arrest Lewis, Timmy, 1/8/75 of 813 Neel Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: trespass after notice Logan, Chauncey Lydell, 8/30/86 of 134 Leslie Drive, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: possession of ecstasy Shultz, James Brian, 4/19/47 of 212 Laurel Valley, Greenville SC was arrested by GCSO for: 3rd degree assault and battery Waler, Timothy Marquette, 1/14/90 ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... 10 hr Connor97 1
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Apr 23 Perplexed 3
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Mar '17 Anonymous 22
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Mar '17 Mikayla 61
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) Mar '17 Cynthia Crosby 5
Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16) Mar '17 Singlemom08 3
scarfo construction (May '10) Mar '17 JUST SURFING 17
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,557 • Total comments across all topics: 280,753,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC