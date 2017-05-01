Greenville police chief to induct Allen Jacobs into SC Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame
Fallen Greenville policeman Allen Jacobs' name will be added to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame in Columbia on Wednesday. Jacobs was died on March 18, 2016 after he was shot by a teen gunman while on duty on the Nicholtown community.
