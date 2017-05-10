Greenville PD: Woman tried to steal d...

Greenville PD: Woman tried to steal dog from PetSmart, tried to bite officers

Wednesday May 10 Read more: WMBF

Greenville police said a woman was arrested after trying to steal a dog from the PetSmart on Woodruff Road store on Tuesday. According to incident reports, officers arrived at the PetSmart adoption center and found the victim pinning the suspect, Rebecca Mandap, on the ground.

