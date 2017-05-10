Greenville PD: Woman tried to steal dog from PetSmart, tried to bite officers
Greenville police said a woman was arrested after trying to steal a dog from the PetSmart on Woodruff Road store on Tuesday. According to incident reports, officers arrived at the PetSmart adoption center and found the victim pinning the suspect, Rebecca Mandap, on the ground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|May 11
|Policeliars
|125
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|May 7
|New to Greenville
|2
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Apr 23
|Perplexed
|3
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|Mikayla
|61
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Cynthia Crosby
|5
|Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|Singlemom08
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC