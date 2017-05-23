Greenville officers, deputy awarded for efforts to save fallen policeman Allen Jacobs
The Greenville Police Department honored several officers, dispatchers, and other department employees for their achievements in 2016 Friday at the GPD's Annual Awards Ceremony. Some of the award recipients were honored for their heroism on the day that Officer Allen Jacobs was killed and the tough days that followed.
