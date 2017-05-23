Greenville officers, deputy awarded f...

Greenville officers, deputy awarded for efforts to save fallen policeman Allen Jacobs

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: WMBF

The Greenville Police Department honored several officers, dispatchers, and other department employees for their achievements in 2016 Friday at the GPD's Annual Awards Ceremony. Some of the award recipients were honored for their heroism on the day that Officer Allen Jacobs was killed and the tough days that followed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) May 15 Jenny 7
scarfo construction (May '10) May 15 Surfin USA 18
Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08) May 11 Policeliars 125
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... May 7 New to Greenville 2
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Apr 23 Perplexed 3
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Mar '17 Anonymous 22
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Mar '17 Mikayla 61
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Greenville County was issued at May 23 at 2:57PM EDT

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,643 • Total comments across all topics: 281,231,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC