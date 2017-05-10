Greenville man sentenced to prison for human trafficking involving teen girl
A judge sentenced a Greenville man to prison for human trafficking involving an underage victim, according to a news release from the solicitor's office. Jeffrey Kyle Jones, 47, pled guilty Wednesday to human trafficking in which the victim is under 18 years of age during a hearing on Thursday, according to Solicitor Walt Wilkins.
