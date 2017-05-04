Greenville man says he was raped by a...

Greenville man says he was raped by a staff member in a group home...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

John Roe said he was molested by a group home employee and another foster child at Boys Home of the South in Belton more than a decade ago. The Post and Courier included Roe's story in "Warehousing our Children," a 2015 series on group homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... May 3 Connor97 1
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Apr 23 Perplexed 3
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Mar '17 Anonymous 22
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Mar '17 Mikayla 61
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) Mar '17 Cynthia Crosby 5
Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16) Mar '17 Singlemom08 3
scarfo construction (May '10) Mar '17 JUST SURFING 17
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,354 • Total comments across all topics: 280,826,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC