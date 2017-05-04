Gas tax proposals head to conference committee, leaving some lawmakers concerned
Nothing has been simple when it comes to raising South Carolina's gas tax for the first time since 1987, and that isn't likely to change now that the legislation is being negotiated between members of the House and Senate. Lawmakers in both chambers moved Wednesday to send their two gas tax proposals to a conference committee, where six lawmakers hope to work out the differences between the varying proposals to pay for repairs to the state's 40,000 miles of roadways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|Wed
|Connor97
|1
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Apr 23
|Perplexed
|3
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|Mikayla
|61
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Cynthia Crosby
|5
|Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|Singlemom08
|3
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Mar '17
|JUST SURFING
|17
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC