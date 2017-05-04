Gas tax proposals head to conference ...

Gas tax proposals head to conference committee, leaving some lawmakers concerned

19 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Nothing has been simple when it comes to raising South Carolina's gas tax for the first time since 1987, and that isn't likely to change now that the legislation is being negotiated between members of the House and Senate. Lawmakers in both chambers moved Wednesday to send their two gas tax proposals to a conference committee, where six lawmakers hope to work out the differences between the varying proposals to pay for repairs to the state's 40,000 miles of roadways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

