Fire inspector: Greenville car rental business after early morning fire

Greenville firefighters said a car rental business was a total loss after a large fire swept through the building Thursday morning. Will Broscious, the Fire Inspector for Greenville City Fire Department, said the fire was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at the business on Ridgeway Avenue, just off Laurens Road.

