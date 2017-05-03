DHEC, Upstate agencies partner for 'Don't Waste Food SC' campaign.
Food banks, Greenville County, and DHEC are teaming up to combat food waste during the "Don't Waste Food SC" campaign. DHEC said food is the number one item thrown away in the United States, and in South Carolina alone, people throw out 640,000 tons of food each year, all while nearly 800,000 South Carolinians have trouble obtaining enough food.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|6 hr
|Connor97
|1
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Apr 23
|Perplexed
|3
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|Mikayla
|61
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Cynthia Crosby
|5
|Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|Singlemom08
|3
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Mar '17
|JUST SURFING
|17
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC