DHEC, Upstate agencies partner for 'Don't Waste Food SC' campaign.

Food banks, Greenville County, and DHEC are teaming up to combat food waste during the "Don't Waste Food SC" campaign. DHEC said food is the number one item thrown away in the United States, and in South Carolina alone, people throw out 640,000 tons of food each year, all while nearly 800,000 South Carolinians have trouble obtaining enough food.

