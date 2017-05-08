Corley Plumbing Air Electric Hosts Up...

Corley Plumbing Air Electric Hosts Upcoming Job Fair

On Tuesday May 16th from 4 -7 p.m. Corley Plumbing Air Electric will host a Job Fair for those interested in pursuing a career with the Upstate's premier home services provider. The job fair will be held at their offices located at 8501 Pelham Road Greenville, South Carolina.

