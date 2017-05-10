Clemson teaches schoolteachers how to grow gardening knowledge -
Teachers from the northwest corner of South Carolina gathered in Greenville to learn more about how to use school gardens to sow student knowledge about healthy eating and garden-based science concepts. About 30 educators from 18 schools met with Extension agents and community partners to learn more about how to use school gardens to teach their students the healthy benefits of eating fresh vegetables they grow themselves.
