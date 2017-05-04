Carolyn Miller - Greenwood

Carolyn Miller - Greenwood

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: GwdToday.com

Carolyn Osteen Miller, 93, widow of the late Leonard Harmen Miller, died Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Magnolia Manor on the National Day of Prayer. Born January 20, 1924 in Greenville, SC to the late Richard Thacker and Emma Dee Barton Osteen, she was raised in Greenville and attended the Parker District Schools, graduating from Parker High School in 1941, she attended Winthrop College until she married the love of her life in 1944.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... May 3 Connor97 1
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Apr 23 Perplexed 3
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Mar '17 Anonymous 22
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Mar '17 Mikayla 61
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) Mar '17 Cynthia Crosby 5
Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16) Mar '17 Singlemom08 3
scarfo construction (May '10) Mar '17 JUST SURFING 17
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,638 • Total comments across all topics: 280,835,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC