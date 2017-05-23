Budweiser is stirring up an old contr...

Budweiser is stirring up an old controversy that made customers and craft brewers furious

Tuesday Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

On Tuesday, Budweiser announced it will once again sell cans and bottles with "patriotic packaging" - swapping the name "Budweiser" for "America," as well as debuting a new design that covers bottles with camouflage. The new camo packaging will be available from now until July 4 weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

