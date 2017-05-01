Book Drive
Help us help Legacy Early College fill their library shelves with books! They have a new library but very few books. Donate your books by dropping them off at our studios any business day between 9am and 5pm! : 220 North Main Street Suite 402 Greenville, SC 29601 Legacy is a K5-12 public school within the Greenville County public school system.
