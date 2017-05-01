Bombs, military threats prompts Lindsey Graham to praise President Donald Trump's first 100 days
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., spoke at a Republcian event in Greenville on Monday, May 1, 2017. The former critic of President Donald Trump now sings the praises of the commander in chief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Apr 23
|Perplexed
|3
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|Mikayla
|61
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Cynthia Crosby
|5
|Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|Singlemom08
|3
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Mar '17
|JUST SURFING
|17
|Baldor
|Mar '17
|Frankenberry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC