1 person wounded in shooting at Fountain Inn, an automotive parts plant in South Carolina

Officers were called to a shooting at the Yanfeng Automotive plant in Fountain Inn shortly before 6 a.m. Friday. Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds told local news outlets that one person was hurt but the injuries weren't life-threatening.

