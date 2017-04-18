Who chose the architect for school pr...

Who chose the architect for school projects? District isna t saying right now

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: The Island Packet

Whale Branch High School is one step closer to getting a new gymnasium and its first performing arts center after a Tuesday night Beaufort County School Board vote to begin contract negotiations with McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture, a firm selected in secrecy. Activists had earlier expressed concerns that a North Carolina-based firm connected to the superintendent's past projects would be chosen, but the selection committee's first choice is based in Greenville, S.C. The committee, assembled by the district, consists of two staffers from the district's facilities office, a high school principal and a community member with expertise in facilities design and construction, according to district spokesman Jim Foster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Mar 28 Anonymous 22
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Mar 27 Mikayla 61
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) Mar '17 Cynthia Crosby 5
Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16) Mar '17 Singlemom08 3
scarfo construction (May '10) Mar '17 JUST SURFING 17
Baldor Mar '17 Frankenberry 1
Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12) Mar '17 Venturajj2233 17
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,524 • Total comments across all topics: 280,417,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC