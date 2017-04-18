Who chose the architect for school projects? District isna t saying right now
Whale Branch High School is one step closer to getting a new gymnasium and its first performing arts center after a Tuesday night Beaufort County School Board vote to begin contract negotiations with McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture, a firm selected in secrecy. Activists had earlier expressed concerns that a North Carolina-based firm connected to the superintendent's past projects would be chosen, but the selection committee's first choice is based in Greenville, S.C. The committee, assembled by the district, consists of two staffers from the district's facilities office, a high school principal and a community member with expertise in facilities design and construction, according to district spokesman Jim Foster.
