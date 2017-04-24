VH1's 'Dear Mama' Special Adds Maxwell
Like his contemporaries, Maxwell will pay special tribute to the women of his life -- namely his mother and grandmother, as well as all moms -- on May 8. Other artists like DJ Khaled , Robin Thicke , and Kelly Rowland will partake in the celebration. Next month, the "Pretty Wings" singer will launch his headlining summer tour with Common , Leela James , and Ledisi .
