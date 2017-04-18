USC Upstate names three local student...

USC Upstate names three local students to Chancellor's List

USC Upstate recently named three area students to the Fall 2016 Chancellor's List. They were Kayla Brown and Kensey Stephens of Camden and Danielle James of Elgin.

