USC paid $1 million to future South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and...
The University of South Carolina spent more than $1 million for consulting and fundraising services from the now-embattled Richard Quinn & Associates and to one of the firm's star clients, future Gov. Henry McMaster. RQA and McMaster started working at the state's flagship college on the same month, February 2011, just weeks after McMaster left the state attorney general's office, according to USC documents received Thursday as part of a records request by The Post and Courier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|22
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Mikayla
|61
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Cynthia Crosby
|5
|Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|Singlemom08
|3
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Mar '17
|JUST SURFING
|17
|Baldor
|Mar '17
|Frankenberry
|1
|Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Venturajj2233
|17
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC