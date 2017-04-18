USC paid $1 million to future South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and...

The University of South Carolina spent more than $1 million for consulting and fundraising services from the now-embattled Richard Quinn & Associates and to one of the firm's star clients, future Gov. Henry McMaster. RQA and McMaster started working at the state's flagship college on the same month, February 2011, just weeks after McMaster left the state attorney general's office, according to USC documents received Thursday as part of a records request by The Post and Courier.

