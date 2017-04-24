Tim Scott to speak at Greenville summit
The event is slated for 1:30 p.m. at the TD Convention Center, where Clemson University will be hosting the event. According to a press release from Scott's office, he is expected to speak on the importance of education and mentorship, which helped shape his own path in overcoming adversity.
