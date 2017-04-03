Thirteen graduate from USC Upstate - 6:00 am updated:
In a statement released this week, the University of South Carolina Upstate announced that it had recognized 395 graduates during its fall convocation exercises held December 13 at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. The graduates included the following residents from the Union County area: USC Upstate offers more than 40 bachelor's degree programs in the liberal arts and sciences, business administration, nursing, and teacher education, and master's degrees in education, informatics, and nursing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|22
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Mikayla
|61
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|Mar 15
|Cynthia Crosby
|5
|Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16)
|Mar 15
|Singlemom08
|3
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Mar 14
|JUST SURFING
|17
|Baldor
|Mar 14
|Frankenberry
|1
|Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12)
|Mar 13
|Venturajj2233
|17
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC