The Mayo Princess Who Didn't Know She Was a Celebrity
Nearly ninety years ago, Genie Bronson Kramer ate Duke's mayonnaise in Piedmont, California-decades before the condiment gained its cult following and trekked across the Continental Divide. Genie's grandmother Eugenia Duke made it from scratch to serve on white bread, just as she had in Greenville, South Carolina, where she launched the Duke's Sandwich Company a century ago.
