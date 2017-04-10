The Marcus King Band - Rita Is Gone

The Marcus King Band - Rita Is Gone

Raised in Greenville, South Carolina, Marcus King was brought up on the blues, playing shows as a pre-teen sideman with his father-bluesman Marvin King, who himself was the son of a regionally-known guitarist-before striking out on his own. Going beyond the sonic textures of his acclaimed 2015 debut album, Soul Insight; The Marcus King Band broadens his sound, touching upon everything from funky R&B to Southern soul and Americana in the process.

