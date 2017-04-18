Ted Phaeton in his Earth Day Facebook...

Ted Phaeton in his Earth Day Facebook video

Friday Apr 21

FOX Carolina's Ted Phaeton will emcee the 7th Annual Red Shoe Scholarship Luncheon and Vendor Fair in Greenville on Saturday. The luncheon is being put on by the Greenville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. to support the sorority's Five-Point Programmatic Thrust scholarship program, according to the DST Greenville website .

Greenville, SC

