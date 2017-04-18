Ted Phaeton in his Earth Day Facebook video
FOX Carolina's Ted Phaeton will emcee the 7th Annual Red Shoe Scholarship Luncheon and Vendor Fair in Greenville on Saturday. The luncheon is being put on by the Greenville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. to support the sorority's Five-Point Programmatic Thrust scholarship program, according to the DST Greenville website .
Start the conversation, or Read more at FOX Carolina.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Sun
|Perplexed
|3
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|22
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Mikayla
|61
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Cynthia Crosby
|5
|Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|Singlemom08
|3
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Mar '17
|JUST SURFING
|17
|Baldor
|Mar '17
|Frankenberry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC