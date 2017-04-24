Store fixture manufacturer expanding Greenville plant, adding nearly 100 new jobs
A company that designs and manufactures merchandise displays and fixtures for supermarkets has announced plans to expand its Greenville plant and add nearly 100 new jobs. JSI Store Fixtures Inc. will invest $2.1 million to expand its plant on White Horse Road and create 97 new jobs, according to a news release from the SC Department of Commerce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Apr 23
|Perplexed
|3
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|Mikayla
|61
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Cynthia Crosby
|5
|Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|Singlemom08
|3
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Mar '17
|JUST SURFING
|17
|Baldor
|Mar '17
|Frankenberry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC