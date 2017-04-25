See Who's Part of the Pride in Disney's the Lion King, Returning to Greenville
Casting has been announced for the Greenville engagement of Disney's The Lion King. Greenville's most eagerly awaited return will leap onto the Peace Center stage from Wednesday, May 31, to Sunday, June 25. The show's four-week premiere engagement in 2012 played a sold-out run at the Peace Center.
