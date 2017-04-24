SC Treasurer: Salvation Army, 2 Green...

SC Treasurer: Salvation Army, 2 Greenville Co. Fire Department owed...

South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis said he will be in Greenville County on Wednesday returning thousands of dollars in unclaimed property to the Salvation Army and two fire departments. In addition to overseeing the state's finances, Loftis is president of the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators and runs South Carolina's Unclaimed Property Program.

