SC lawmakers organizing to fight heroin epidemic
A special opioid committee made up of state representatives is now tasked to help curb the death count from drug overdoses, after several bills to crackdown on use still haven't become law. One bill, sponsored by State Representative Eric Bedingfield , has passed the House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Apr 23
|Perplexed
|3
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|Mikayla
|61
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Cynthia Crosby
|5
|Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|Singlemom08
|3
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Mar '17
|JUST SURFING
|17
|Baldor
|Mar '17
|Frankenberry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC