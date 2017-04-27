S.C. lawmakers dedicate April 27 in honor of Duke's Mayonnaise

Recognizing the cultural and culinary impact of one of South Carolina's most revered condiments, the state House of Representatives have declared April 27, 2017, as "Duke's Day" in honor of the 100th anniversary of the celebrated mayonnaise. The resolution, which was adopted last week by state leaders, begins with a detailed account of the genesis of Duke's Mayonnaise, starting with the early days.

