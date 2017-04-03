Rep. Gowdy to speak at symposium on human trafficking in Greenville

U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy will deliver the keynote address Friday at a symposium on human trafficking in the Upstate and beyond. Bon Secours St. Francis Health System is presenting the symposium, titled "In Our Backyard," at the Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center staring at 8 a.m. Gowdy, along with investigators from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, SWITCH and healthcare professions will discuss aspects of human trafficking and bring awareness to a "serious problem in our back yard," according to a news release from Bon Secours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.