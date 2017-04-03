Reno Complete At Embassy Suites Green...

Reno Complete At Embassy Suites Greenville Golf Resort & Conference Center

The 268-suite Embassy Suites by Hilton, Greenville Golf Resort & Conference Center has completed a 24-month full property renovation of its suites and corridors, open atrium lobby, restaurant, bar and meeting spaces. It has also introduced a new restaurant and bar concept, Craft 670.

