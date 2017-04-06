ProducerOne in Production at Canal Insurance Company

Outline Systems, a provider of software and services to the insurance industry, announced that Canal Insurance Company of Greenville, South Carolina, a provider of commercial insurance to the transportation industry, has successfully implemented ProducerOne on Outline Systems secure cloud platform. Canal has also deployed SecureOne, Outline Systems' complementary role-based Single Sign-On component that provides a fully integrated security solution for Canal's core systems.

