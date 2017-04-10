Priority One Security Grows Southeast Footprint With Blue Ridge Buy

Priority One Security's acquisition of Blue Ridge Security Solutions included a 35,000+ customer base and a central station. Full-Service Dealers with their Own In-House Security Monitoring Centers are Increasingly Turning to Third-Party Providers for a More Integrated Relationship GREENVILLE, S.C. - Priority One Security, based here, has acquired Blue Ridge Security Solutions of Williamston, S.C., for undisclosed terms.

