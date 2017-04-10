Paxton Access Builds U.S. Presence With More Support, Training

Full-Service Dealers with their Own In-House Security Monitoring Centers are Increasingly Turning to Third-Party Providers for a More Integrated Relationship LAS VEGAS - Paxton Access arrived at ISC West to not only tout its latest Cloud-based access control wares but also reinforce to installing security contractors that the company is making good on its pledge to boost its operations in North America. Earlier this year the United Kingdom-based company announced plans to increase the number of regional sales managers covering the United States in order to provide the highest level of support and service to its dealer network.

