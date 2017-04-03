National Weather Service confirms tornado hit Pickens, Greenville counties

Storm damage experts from the National Weather Service said Tuesday that some of the damage seen across the Upstate during Monday's storms, which sent dozens of trees crashing down and caused hundreds of power outages, appeared to be the result of "tornadic activity." NWS crews went out Tuesday to survey storm damage in Laurens, Union, Greenville and Pickens counties, which were among the most-heavily affected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.