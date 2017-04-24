Mary Scott - Greenwood
Mary Elizabeth Weeks Scott, 98 of 321 Briarwood Road, Greenwood, widow of James Murray Scott, died Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in McCormick County, she was a daughter of the late John Allen Weeks and Maggie Eva Walker Weeks.
