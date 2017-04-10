KeyMark doubling plant size

KeyMark's new headquarters is planned to take up nearly 22,500 square feet of space in the Commerce Park with the new building situated on around eight acres of land that is currently home to KeyMark's office headquarters. In a recent announcement held at the Pickens County Commerce park, KeyMark - a provider of enterprise information management software solutions - revealed expansion plans that will more than double the size of their facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pickens Sentinel.