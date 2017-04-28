Jeremie Holloway 'Not Too Threatened' by Dave Vitkay at LFA 8
Coming off of two losses in in Bellator in 2016, welterweight up and comer Jeremie Holloway was in need of a win heading into his first bout of 2017. Against boxer-turned-MMA fighter Mike Jackson in January at XKO 34, Holloway was able to get the win and have an overall strong performance to get himself back on track.
